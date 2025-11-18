If there’s one thing Rome does better than just about anywhere, it’s rallying around each other.

This month, Copper City Brewing Co. is inviting the entire community to help keep that tradition going strong with their annual Toy and Coat Drive. This year is extra special too because it marks 10 years of collecting coats in honor of Dave Dominic, a beloved local who was known for literally giving the coat off his back to anyone who needed it.

How the Toy and Coat Drive Works

The event happens Sunday, November 30th from Noon to 4PM at Copper City Brewing Co., 1111 Oneida Street in Rome. Here’s how it works: You can bring a new, unwrapped toy or donate a clean, gently used coat. All toys go to local kids through Isabella, Liliana & Friends Toy Drive along with Connected Community Schools. The coats support the Rome Rescue Mission and families who need something warm for the winter. If you’ve ever wondered if one coat makes a difference, the answer is absolutely yes. And if you really want to go big, bring 10 or more coats and your name gets entered into a drawing for various gift cards as a thank-you for helping out in such a big way.

Ways to Donate Before the Event

Can’t make it the day of the event? No problem. You can message Copper City Brewing on Facebook to arrange a pickup, and coats can also be dropped off ahead of time at American Pie of Rome or Copper City Chiropractic. Monetary donations are also welcome, and those go directly to Connected Community Schools to support kids right here in the Mohawk Valley. Every dollar stays local, which is something people really appreciate this time of year.

Event Details at a Glance

If you’re able, stop by Copper City Brewing on November 30th, grab a beer, drop off a toy or a coat, and be part of a tradition that has grown beautifully over the last decade.

