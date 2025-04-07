Rome Second Graders Melt Hearts in Viral Singing Challenge

Second graders in Central New York are melting hearts — and even made their teacher tear up — with their sweet take on a viral singing challenge.

The class sang their hearts for the Benson Boone Challenge and even brought people in from the hall to see what was going on.

Who is Benson Boone

Benson Boone appeared on American Idol in 2021, the same season Chayce Beckham was crowned the winner.

Boone made it into the Top 24 before leaving the show to focus on his own music.

"I don't want people to be like, 'Oh, Benson Boone. American Idol blew him up. That's where he comes from.' No. I want to be Benson Boone because I write smash hits and they love my music.

What is Benson Boone Challenge

One of those smash hits is "Beautiful Things". The official video on YouTube has nearly 600,000 million views and has created the Benson Boone Challenge where teachers play the hit song to see the reaction in class.

Mrs Cintriniti, a second grade teacher at Denti Elementary in Rome, New York saw the challenge on social media and decided to give it a try to see what would happen.

"It was a smash. They stole the show," said her proud husband John.

The kids, who are in an old music room, were so loud people in the hall were stopping to look in the classroom to see what was going on. "Most music rooms are in the middle of school so classes on every side could hear us."

Watch the adorable video that brought a tear to Mrs Cintriniti's eyes. "I have the best class. It's full of a bunch of hams."

