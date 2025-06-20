As summer heats up, the Rome Rescue Mission is asking for your help.

Understanding The Summer Need

With more people walking through their doors each day, the Mission seeks community support to keep meals on the table throughout the summer months.

“We’ve seen how something as simple as a warm meal can lift someone’s spirits and remind them they’re not alone,” said Lisa Patierno, Executive Director of the Rome Rescue Mission. “With demand growing, we’re counting on the generosity of our community to help us keep going.”

What the Rome Rescue Mission Provides Daily

The Mission provides three meals a day, seven days a week, and every donation—whether it’s food or funds—makes a real difference. Your support deeply impacts those in need. It helps a child facing an empty fridge or a senior who just needs a friendly face at mealtime.

“Just imagine what it’s like for a child to open the fridge and find nothing there,” Patierno shared. “That’s why we do this. Every gift, big or small, helps us make sure no one goes hungry.”

Here’s How To Donate To The Rome Rescue Mission:

1) Make a monetary donation: The fastest, most effective way to help. You can donate online.

2) Drop off non-perishable food: Donations can be delivered to 413 East Dominick Street in Rome. You can donate during these hours:

Monday–Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Whether you give your time, food, or a financial gift, your generosity means everything. To learn more, volunteer, or make a donation, visit their website or call (315) 337-2516. Let’s come together this summer and make sure no neighbor goes without.

