He’s a Mean One! Rome Police Share Hilarious Christmas Video with the Grinch
No better way to get into the holiday spirit than a laugh from your local law enforcement.
The City of Rome Police Department is back again with their annual Christmas video. For the past two years, they have put something fun together to help Central New Yorkers get into the holiday spirit.
For this years video, they had fun chasing The Grinch around Rome...
There might be all sorts of Grinch's out during the holiday season... but who knew the one from Whoville would make his way into Rome, New York!
Who's the mastermind behind this video? That would be Officer Jenna Kiskiel! Not only does she have a creative imagination, but she is a proven leader in the department as well.
Last years video was just as fun! Officer Kiskiel used their SUV's to create a light show, synched up to Jingle Bell Rock.
With two years of creative videos, we can only imagine what the Police Department has in store for next year!
Regardless of it being the holidays, the City of Rome Police Department wants to remind everyone that they are still on standby for all emergencies. Whether it's an accident, or the Grinch stealing your Christmas tree, they are always just one call away.