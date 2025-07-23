Do you love Rome’s parks? Think they could use an upgrade? Now’s your chance to share your thoughts.

The City of Rome has launched an online survey to get public feedback on its parks, trails, pools, and recreational programs. This survey is all part of a larger effort to develop a comprehensive Parks Master Plan.

Why Rome Is Asking for Your Feedback Now

According to the Daily Sentinel, the survey asks how residents currently use the parks and trails, and whether the city’s facilities meet their needs. It also invites people to rate existing amenities and programming, and suggest improvements.

What the Parks Survey Covers

“The survey features multiple questions on how Rome residents use the parks and if our parks and trails fulfill those needs,” city planner Danielle Salisbury told the Daily Sentinel. “As well as rating how current amenities and programming are, and if they have any feedback or opinions on how to make it better.”

Rome currently operates and maintains 25 parks, 12 playgrounds, five pools, and one civic arena. However, not all of these facilities are in use. This includes two pools, located at Steven’s Field and Gryziec Field, which have been out of commission in recent years.

While active spaces like Pinti Field, Guyer Field, and Haselton Park are well-known, the city also offers a variety of quieter green spaces. You'll find parks like Bellamy Harbor Park, Vogel Park, and the small Wiggins Park.

This summer, the city signed a $195,000 contract with Fisher Associates of Syracuse to carry out the Parks Master Plan. The firm has been evaluating all of Rome’s recreational facilities and will present improvement recommendations, as well as a long-range capital plan.

How You Can Participate

Along with the online survey (available through August), 3,000 randomly selected residents also received a printed version in the mail. Fisher Associates will be attending public events, including Honor America Days, to gather more feedback directly.

“They’re also trying to reach out at these public events that we’re having already, tabling there just to get the public’s opinion,” Salisbury said.

Whether you frequent the parks every weekend or just pass through on occasion, the city wants to hear from you. This is your chance to help shape the future of Rome’s outdoor spaces.

Is This Central New York State Park A Secret Oasis? Chimney Bluffs State Park is located in Central New York. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay, YouTube, Adam Hoyt