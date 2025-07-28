A Central New York native is making waves this summer as part of the unique and wildly entertaining Savannah Bananas’ traveling baseball show — but not on the field as a player.

Patric Smith, a 2015 graduate of Rome Free Academy, brings his energy and spirit to the entertainment side of the game as a member of the Firefighters’ cheerleading squad, famously known as the Calendar Crew.

Mr. August

Each member of the Calendar Crew represents a different month of the year, and Patric’s character is none other than Mr. August.

"What an experience this has all been and we’re just getting started," Smith shared on social media. "So excited to keep this momentum going and bring the heat all over the country this summer."

Connecting with Fans

Being part of the Savannah Bananas’ show is more than just a summer job — it’s an adventure and a chance to connect with fans nationwide.

From Rome to the road, Patric Smith is lighting up ballparks one game at a time — and he’s just getting started.

Unfortunately all the games for the rest of the summer against the firefighters are sold out. The only one with tickets in in Texas at the end of September and it's versus the Texas Tailgaters.

