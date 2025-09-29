It’s every parent’s nightmare, and right now a Rome family is living it. They’re asking the community to help bring home their missing daughter, 14-year-old Lauryn Theilmann.

Lauryn has been missing since Tuesday night, September 23rd. She was last seen at her home in Rome around 10PM and hasn’t been heard from since. Family members say she has strong connections not only in Rome but also in the Utica area, which makes it possible she could be bouncing between the two communities. Her friends have said they don’t know where she is, but the hope is that someone, anyone, may have information that could help.

Rome Police are aware of the situation, but her parents, Susan and Joshua Theilmann, along with other family members, are asking the public to keep their eyes open and share any information.

Here’s what we know about Lauryn. She’s 14 years old, about 120 pounds, with black hair streaked with purple highlights. She has brown eyes, wears glasses, and recently had wrist surgery, which means she may be wearing a brace on her left hand.

There’s also an update from September 27th: Lauryn still hasn’t been heard from. None of her social media accounts show activity, which makes her family even more concerned. They’re asking the community to do small but potentially important things—like checking Ring doorbell footage, looking through Snapchat accounts, or just spreading the word to friends who might know something.

In her mom’s words:

“Lauryn, if you see this, we just want to know you’re safe. Please reach out to Dad and me.”

It’s a plea no parent should ever have to make, but it’s one we can all help amplify. If you’ve seen Lauryn, heard anything about where she might be, or know someone who has, please contact her family: Susan, Joshua, Gavin, or Cameryn Theilmann, or call Rome Police directly.

