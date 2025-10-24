If you’re looking for the perfect way to slide into the holiday season, before you’re buried in wrapping paper and cookie trays, the Rome Lights Fest 5K & Walk is absolutely it.

What to Expect at the Rome Lights Fest 5K

It all happens Friday, November 28th at 5:00PM, right in the heart of Downtown Rome. It’s put on by Rome Clean & Green, the City of Rome, and the Roman Runners, so you know it’ll be organized, festive, and community-driven from start to finish.

Runners, walkers, stroller-pushers, and “I’m just here for the vibes” folks are all welcome. The night kicks off from Rome City Hall on West Dominick Street, where the entire route will be closed to traffic. Participants will head up George Street, loop around Vogel Park, and cruise right back downtown in time for the city’s big holiday celebration.

Run, Walk, or Just Enjoy the Holiday Atmosphere

You can choose your adventure:

- 5K Run or Walk - 1.3-Mile Holiday Stroll (perfect for families or photo-takers) - FREE Kid’s Run at 4:45 PM — and yes, you can add a shirt for just $10.

When the race ends, nobody leaves because that’s when the party starts. Downtown transforms into a full-blown holiday celebration with local food trucks, the official lighting of the City of Rome’s Christmas tree, and a fireworks finale that lights up the sky.

Registration Details and Shirt Information

Everyone who registers gets a long-sleeve Rome Lights Fest 5K shirt, but you’ll want to sign up by October 16th if you’re picky about your size. Packet pickup happens from 2–5 PM at Rome City Hall on race day.

Pricing is affordable: Kids 18 and under are only $15, which is almost unheard of for an event like this. Leone Timing will be on site with professional results, and age-group awards will go out to the top runners in every division from Under 10 all the way to 70+.

