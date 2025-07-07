Did you know that the oldest road race in Oneida County is held in Rome every year? It's not the Boilermaker.

Get Ready To Run This July In Rome

The Honor America Days 5k Parade Run is the oldest in Oneida County. It's all happening on Saturday, July 26th.

Honor America Day Race(HAD) has gone through course and name changes of its start in 1970. Most importantly, the race was consistently held in conjunction with Rome summer community celebrations.

This year the race precedes Rome’s Honor America Days parade and follows the parade route. The event has runners from age 8 to 80 who participate in this family-friendly event. You can find out costs online and register as well. Last year the events were all moved to September due to the tornado in Rome.

Don't Miss This Years Honor America Days Events

The City of Rome is also hosting the parade and more on July 26th for this year's Honor America Days. You'll be able to enjoy the run, parade, symphony performance, and fireworks as you can celebrate this year's theme: No Place Like Rome - In the 80s!

Our 2025 Grand Marshal is Team Revere Copper Products in celebration of all that they contribute to the Rome community."

A full schedule of events is posted on Facebook.

Register for the 2025 Honor America Days Parade

There are plenty of options for you to register to take part in the parade. All of the forms are online with the Rome Chamber of Commerce.

