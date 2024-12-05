Santa’s Village Expands at Magical Wonderland in Central New York

There's a home in Rome that magically transforms into Santa's Village for the holiday season each year. This year it's even bigger with three new buildings moving in.

The massive Christmas display on Canterbury Hill Road is a holiday experience for the whole family that shouldn't be missed.

It takes weeks of preparation. Sam Kraeger and his wife Arlene start setting up the village the day after Halloween to have it ready for the holiday season.

"He spends every free minute he has setting it all up," explained Arlene. "It seemed longer this year because we added three new buildings to the village."

Santa's Office

Santa got a new office a few years ago and his reindeer a new stable.

New Elf Villas

This year two new villas have been added.

One for the elves to make their holiday cookies.

Sewing Room

Another for all the sewing that needs to be done before Christmas.

Rudolph, Bumbles & Yukon

The third addition is a new Rudolph inspired villa with Bumble, Yukon Cornelius, Sam the snowman and Clarice.

We think it cuuuuute!

Meaning of the Season

The display starts with a reminder of the true meaning of the season - a nativity scene with Mary, Joseph, and the angels awaiting the coming of Jesus.

Santa's Workshop

Once you pass the nativity scene, you'll see the elves busy in their workshop, sorting mail, as well as building and wrapping presents for Santa to put under the tree and in stockings on Christmas Eve.

Reindeer Stable

Once the presents are wrapped the elves deliver them to the reindeer stable where they are put into Santa's sleigh.

On top of the stable, there's a clock tower that counts down the days until Santa’s journey around the world begins.

20 Foot Snowman

Just past the stable, there's a 20-foot snowman and a Christmas tree forest where a group of girls build a snowman and decorate the trees with a little help from the reindeer.

Santa's Sleigh

No Christmas display is complete without Santa's sleigh.

You'll find the jolly old man himself and his eight tiny reindeer ready to take flight.

Holidays on Canterbury Hill

You can drive by Santa's Village at Sam and Arlene Kraeger's home to see it in person at 7155 Canterbury Hill Road in Rome.

