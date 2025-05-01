Get ready to show off your beer pong skills at the highly anticipated Beer Pong Tournament at King Pin Lanes of Rome on May 17th.

Beer Pong has skyrocketed in popularity over the years. Growing up in Westmoreland, it was always out staple of college parties, social gatherings, and parties. We also used real beer in all of the cups, and had one wash cup. 21 year olds today think that's gross and play with water, but come on......we didn't die. And now King Pin Lanes wants you to put your money where your mouth is.

Play In Rome New York's Largest Beer Pong Tournament

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time player, this is the perfect opportunity to test your abilities and have a great time with friends. The tournament kicks off at 3PM, but make sure to check in by 2PM to secure your spot. Take the trip to Rome.

How Can You Win $1,000 At King Pin Lanes?

The stakes are high with a $1,000 cash prize for first place, based on entries. Bring your best partner and start practicing those shots. The tournament is open to the first 48 teams that sign up, and you must pay for reserved spots in cash, in advance. If you don’t make the initial cut, don’t worry. Want to know why? Walk-ins are welcome if spots are available.

Grab your partner, get your game face on, and let’s make this tournament one to remember. For more details and to register, check out the official event page here.

