Want To Explore A Haunted Asylum In The Middle Of The Night?

If walking through a reportedly haunted asylum during the day isn't creepy enough for you, how about doing it at night?

Rolling Hills Asylum in East Bethany, New York, is giving paranormal fans plenty of chances to explore its haunted halls this October, but the Dead Time ghost hunts are probably the scariest.

These late-night investigations take place when paranormal enthusiasts believe the veil between worlds is thinnest. Guests get the chance to explore the massive former asylum and investigate some of its reportedly active areas.

And this isn't some little haunted house. Rolling Hills Asylum has more than 60,000 square feet of corridors and nearly two centuries of history behind it. The property has also been featured on shows including Ghost Adventures, Ghost Hunters, Destination Fear and Amy's Crypt.

Rolling Hills Asylum Rolling Hills Asylum

What Happens During A Dead Time Ghost Hunt?

The Dead Time hunts are geared toward people who want more than just a spooky walk through a building. Guests can explore the asylum during the late-night hours and see if they experience anything unusual for themselves.

Visitors and paranormal investigators have reported everything from shadowy figures and unexplained voices to sudden cold spots. Of course, whether you believe those experiences have a paranormal explanation is up to you.

READ MORE: 7 Most Haunted Places in New York to Scare You to Death

READ MORE: New York Road Where Cars Mysteriously Travel Uphill Backwards

Either way, walking through a nearly 200-year-old former asylum in the middle of the night sounds like it would make for one memorable October night.

Rolling Hills Asylum Rolling Hills Asylum

There's More Going On At Rolling Hills This October

Rolling Hills has more than 50 opportunities to explore the property throughout October, including daytime tours, guided flashlight tours, and public ghost hunts.

If you're not quite ready to spend the night ghost hunting, there are some less-intense options, too.

Get our free mobile app

On October 3 and 4, Rolling Hills will host Shopping with the Spirits, a free vendor event featuring everything from crystals, tarot readings, and psychic mediums to baked goods, gothic décor, horror novels, paranormal equipment, and Dungeons & Dragons merchandise.

There will also be classic hearses, a pop-up graveyard, a mobile haunted house, the Tattoo Bus and the MELT food truck. Celebrity psychic medium Karyn Reece will also appear both days.

Rolling Hills Asylum Rolling Hills Asylum

Not Ready For A Midnight Ghost Hunt?

Whether you're a serious paranormal investigator or just someone looking for something a little different to do this October, Rolling Hills Asylum has plenty of ways to get inside.

Learn more about everything there is to experience this Halloween season at Rollinghillsasylum.com.