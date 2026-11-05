Rockefeller Christmas Tree Coming Down in Central New York

Central New York is sending a little Christmas magic to the Big Apple.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is coming down in West Edmeston, and its journey to New York City begins in our backyard.

Police, tree-cutting crews and plenty of media will be in the area as the 76-foot Norway spruce prepares to leave its longtime home on State Route 8.

Expect Traffic Delays Along Route 8

If you're traveling in West Edmeston, you may want to give yourself some extra time. The tree is scheduled to be cut down and hoisted onto a trailer around 8 AM at 6526 State Route 8.

New York State Police, the Chenango County Sheriff's Office and New Berlin Police will be on hand to help with traffic control.

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Around noon, the tree will get a police escort south along Route 8 to Route 17 in Deposit. From there, it will continue east on Route 17 toward Interstate 87 for the rest of its journey to the Big Apple.

Spencer Platt, Getty Images Spencer Platt, Getty Images

A Very Special Tree With a Family Story

This year's tree is a 76-foot Norway spruce that weighs around 11 tons. But its story is about much more than its impressive size.

The tree was planted in 1970 by Carl Camenga, shortly after he finished building the family home. More than 50 years later, it's heading to one of the most famous holiday destinations in the world.

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Carl passed away on Christmas Day, and this year marks 10 years since his passing.

For his family, watching the tree make its way to Rockefeller Center is a pretty incredible way to honor his memory. Something he planted decades ago will soon bring Christmas magic to millions of people.

TSM/Polly TSM/Polly

When Will the Rockefeller Tree Arrive in NYC?

The tree is scheduled to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, November 7. Once it's in place, crews will decorate it with more than 50,000 LED lights, stretching approximately five miles, and top it with the famous Swarovski star.

The big lighting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, officially kicking off the holiday season at Rockefeller Center.

If you're near West Edmeston today, you might catch a little piece of Christmas history in the making. Just don't expect to get anywhere quickly if you're traveling behind it!