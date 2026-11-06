Rockefeller Christmas Tree's Journey From Central NY to NYC Hits a Bump in the Road

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is officially on its way to New York City, but its trip got off to a slightly bumpy start. And we're not talking about the rough roads!

The massive tree, which came from West Edmeston in Central New York, hit a snag when the trailer hauling it got a flat tire. The good news is the crew was able to change the tire, and the tree was soon back on its way.

For Alyssa Gates, it was a pretty memorable sight. She finally got her chance to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree. Just not in the way she expected. Instead of seeing it all lit up in Rockefeller Plaza, she spotted it parked on the side of Route 8 in Sidney, waiting for a new tire.

The unexpected pit stop turned into quite the roadside attraction. Drivers passing by couldn't resist slowing down, stopping to take pictures and recording videos of the famous tree. It's not every day you get to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree parked along Route 8.

A Big Tree With Central New York Roots

This year's tree is a 76-foot Norway spruce from the property of the Decker family in West Edmeston.

The tree was cut down Thursday, November 5, and carefully lifted onto a flatbed trailer for its roughly 200-mile trip to Manhattan.

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It was quite the operation, with crews and law enforcement helping get the towering tree safely on its way.

READ MORE: Watch Rockefeller Christmas Tree Coming Down

READ MORE: Dad's Legacy Lives On Through This Year's Rockefeller Center Tree

TSM/Brett Hall TSM/Brett Hall

When Can You See the Rockefeller Christmas Tree?

The tree is expected to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, November 7, where it will be raised into place overlooking the famous ice skating rink.

READ MORE: How One Man Finds the Most Famous Christmas Tree in the World

Once it's standing tall, crews will decorate it with more than 50,000 multicolored LED lights and top it with the famous 900-pound Swarovski crystal star.

TSM/Polly TSM/Polly

Official Tree Lighting

The official tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, from 7 to 10 PM.

You can also visit Rockefeller Plaza to see the tree in person through January 9, 2027.

After the holidays, the tree will have one more job. It will be milled into lumber and donated to Habitat for Humanity to help build homes.

Not a bad retirement for a tree that started its journey in West Edmeston.