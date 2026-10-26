Sound the Trumpets! The 2026 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Comes From CNY

Sound the trumpets! The most famous tree in the world has been chosen, and it's coming from Central New York.

This year, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will make its way from West Edmeston to New York City.

The 2026 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree stands 76 feet tall and measures 50 feet wide. It weighs an estimated 11 tons and was donated by Rebecca Decker.

It's pretty cool to think that a tree growing in a small Central New York community will soon be seen by millions of people around the world.

Tishman Speyer Tishman Speyer

You Can Meet the Tree Before It's Lit

The Norway Spruce will be cut on Thursday, November 5, 2026, and arrive at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

You'll have to wait a little longer to see the tree covered in lights.

After being wrapped with more than 50,000 LED lights and crowned with a Swarovski star, the tree will be lit during the live broadcast “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” on Wednesday, December 2, 2026.

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I finally got to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in person for the first time last Christmas, and let me tell you, pictures really don't do it justice.

Seeing that massive tree all lit up in person is something special.

READ MORE: Story Behind 12 Famous NY Angels That Herald In Holiday For Nearly 70 Years

READ MORE: Where Does Rockefeller Tree Go After Christmas

TSM/Polly TSM/Polly

Christmas Music Time

Now that the tree has been chosen, it feels like the holiday season is officially getting closer.

Is it too early to start decorating and playing Christmas music?