I Wanna Rock! ‘Rock of Ages’ is LIVE at Rome Community Theater

Are you ready to rock??? If you love the 80's... you don't want to miss this all-star musical taking Central New York by storm.

Rome Community Theater is back with yet another fantastic production, and it's one you NEED to get tickets for. ESPECIALLY if you're a big fan of Rock & Roll.

Rock of Ages - Rome Community Theater

When: July 20th - July 22nd @ 7:30pm, July 23rd @ 2:30pm

Rock of Ages is about to take you on a music filled time machine, highlighting all your favorite rock hits from the 80's.

There's even been a movie made staring celebrities like Tom Cruise, Julianne Hough, Russell Brand and Alec Baldwin. Do you need to see it before you come? Of course not! But it gives fans yet another reason to by tickets this weekend.

The show features songs you know by heart, including Nothin’ But a Good Time by Poison, I Wanna Rock by Twisted Sister, Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey and so many more.

Tickets are on sale now, get them while they last! Rumor has it... they're selling out fast. No surprise with an amazing show like this!

It's one of many shows going on this summer in Rome. SummerStage at Rome Capitol Theatre just wrapped up their production of Fiddler on the Roof, and are already in rehearsals for Disney's The Little Mermaid. Those performances go up August 3rd-5th.

