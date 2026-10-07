Sometimes my drive thru order gets a little messed up, I've ordered chicken nuggets and ended up with a McRib. But other times I end up with a freebie in the bag, never once have I thought of taking my anger out on the business.

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A viral video captured a chaotic scene at a Taco Bell location in Rochester, New York, where an angry customer flew into a rage after discovering his takeout order was incorrect.

Man Drives Home and Returns

The man returned to the restaurant carrying his food bag, screaming at employees and demanding a refund.

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His primary grievance was that he had driven all the way home only to find out his order was messed up.

The confrontation quickly turned aggressive. The customer began using profanity, hurling insults, and throwing objects, including the food bag and other counter containers, at the workers behind the counter while scattering straws and wrappers across the floor.

Employees Step In

Employees behind the counter tried to handle the situation, noting that they had offered to remake the order and pointing out that some staff members present hadn't even been working when he originally placed it.

Despite workers telling him to leave, the man continued to shout and hurled racial slurs on his way out.

Before leaving, the man appeared to pick up an object outside or near the entrance, prompting an employee to hold the glass door shut to block him from re-entering the store.

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The Viral Video



Diclaimer: Strong language warning and may not be safe for work.

The video footage was widely shared on Reddit's r/PublicFreakout community, sparking heavy backlash online against the customer's behavior and drawing widespread sympathy for fast-food workers dealing with abusive interactions.