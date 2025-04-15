Rochester New York Family Pushes For Christmas LEGO Set

1 Rochester New York family needs your help to get their Christmas classic themed LEGO set into mass production.

According to Rochester First, Tina Middaugh grew up in the Rochester area. Tina’s husband and daughter worked together to build a LEGO tribute to “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and have submitted the idea to LEGO. If her idea gets 10,000 votes on the LEGO website, it could become an official set:

"Our family created this model several years ago, but at that time LEGO Ideas was not accepting proposals for National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. We are so happy to discover that this was reconsidered as we would love for everyone to have the opportunity to own this ubiquitous holiday movie in LEGO form and to be able to enjoy it as much as we have during the holidays and all year round!"

With this set you'd be able to build your own fun old fashioned Griswold family Christmas. Watch Clark hanging from broken gutter as an icicle shoots out the side.

Recreate Cousin Eddie showing up uninvited in his RV and emptying the tank as LEGO.

Enjoy your minifigures sipping eggnog from the LEGO moose mug.

The Griswold home comes completely furnished with Santa and his reindeer on the front lawn, the ladder to hang the Christmas lights, and some long extension cords connected to a power box on the side of the house.

Next to the garage, there lies the stump of the pine tree that Clark cut down, and the squirrel that emerges from the tree is also included with the set. The living room chair can also be placed by the curb ready for Eddie to fumigate.

CAST YOUR VOTE FOR THE CHRISTMAS VACATION LEGO SET

You can cast your vote online here. As of the time of this article, the set has over 2,300 votes. The set needs 10,000 to be created.

