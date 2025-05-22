People walking through downtown Albany got an unexpected surprise — and no, it wasn’t just the sunshine. A robot dog was seen confidently trotting down the street, turning heads and sparking conversations (and a few startled double-takes).

Shiny, four-legged, and eerily lifelike in its movements, the robotic canine moved with the kind of precision you’d expect from a sci-fi movie.

With a smooth yellow metallic frame, it weaved through foot traffic like it had somewhere to be.

Pet it or Run

Naturally, the internet quickly exploded with photos and videos — some folks amused, others unsure whether to pet it or run.

"Those things creep me out," wrote Christine Marie.

"This is cool, not gonna lie," said Alyssa Vee.

"Cool I want one," Rick Lesinski Jr. shared.

"Can he help me do gardening and lawn work?" Deborah Longtin asked. "I want a robot dog that does those things. All my dogs do around here is dig holes and hunt for mice."

Robot Dog Named Spot

These robo-dogs can be equipped with cameras, sensors, and communication tools. Law enforcement, the military and security teams use them for search and rescue missions, in hazardous environments, and — apparently — casual strolling through the capital.

Assemblyman Ari Brown got an up close look at the future inside the NY Capitol. "Look at this robot dog named Spot. He's very clean and doesn't shed," Brown joked. "I like it. I gotta get one."

Whether it’s the future of public safety or just the world’s weirdest dog-walking trend, one thing’s clear — Albany’s newest “pet” sure knows how to make an entrance. Let's just hope it doesn't byte.

