Spring break in Central New York is about to get creative by mixing Roblox and painting.

E98 Art Studio and Gallery in Rome is hosting a special kids painting event inspired by the popular online game Roblox and it’s the perfect way to kick off the break.

What Is Roblox?

Roblox has become a global favorite among kids and teens since its release in 2006. The game lets users create and explore virtual worlds, sparking endless creativity and imagination. With millions of games to choose from, you'll find yourself sucked in. Seriously, I have my own account and play with my kids often. You can look me up as DaveWheeler1024. I often will play certain games with my kids, and alone. Some of those include Spider, Sprunki, and of course the classic Brookhaven.

Enjoy This Roblox Pirate Painting Class In Rome

Roblox Roblox loading...

Your child can bring the virtual reality of Roblox into the real world at E98 Art Studio, located at 254 West Dominick Street. On Saturday April 19th, young artists ages 5 to 12 can learn to paint a playful Roblox pirate on canvas. This 1.5-hour class is led by fun, professional instructors who walk kids through each step. So no painting experience is needed.

The class runs for two hours total and costs $35 per child. Children under the age of 5 are welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult. It’s a great way to make new friends, get hands-on with art, and enjoy a creative afternoon.

How To Save Your Spot

Spots are limited, so don’t wait to RSVP. Call 315-240-3048 or email e98artstudio@yahoo.com to reserve your child’s seat.

