Roads You’ll Find 24 Cameras Busting Speeders in New York
24 cameras are busting speeders on several roads including one highly traveled road in Central New York this week.
The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.
How Speed Cameras Work
The radar captures a photo of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will be mailed to the registered owner.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Cameras in CNY
Where are those speed cameras this week? There's one in Onondaga County.
If you drive the speed limit or a little over you won't have to worry about where the cameras are.
I usually drive by the "9 you're fine, 10 you're mine" philosophy and set the cruise 9 miles over the speed limit.
Speed Cameras Locations July 8 - July 13 in NY
Cattaraugus County
I-86, between Exits 24 and 26 in the town of Olean/Allegany
Chautauqua County
NY 17 Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in Ellery
Erie County
NY Route 33, between Northland Ave and Deerfield Avenue in Buffalo
Route 400 under Birchwood Drive in West Seneca
Route 198 between Parkside Avenue and Route 33 in Buffalo
Essex County
I-87 Southbound over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30
I-87 Southbound between Exit 34 and Exit 31
Jefferson County
I-81 Bridge Over Sandy Creek
Monroe County
I-490 over Genesee River
NY 104 Westbound between Culver and St. Paul
Niagara County
I-190 at Exit 25A, in Lewiston
Onondaga County
I-481 between I-81 (Exit 9N-S) and Northern Blvd (exit 8)
Schenectady County
I-88 West & Eastbound between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine
Warren County
I-87 North & Southbound over Upper Valley Farm Road
Bronx
I-95 North & Southbound on Bruckner Expressway at E. Tremont Avenue
I-95 Northbound on Bruckner Expressway between Country Club Road & Pelham Parkway
I-278 East & Westbound on Bruckner Expressway at White Plains Road
I-278 East & Westbound on Bruckner Expressway ramp to Whitestone Bridge South
