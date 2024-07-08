Roads You’ll Find 24 Cameras Busting Speeders in New York

24 cameras are busting speeders on several roads including one highly traveled road in Central New York this week.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.

Credit - Think Stock/Canva Credit - Think Stock/Canva loading...

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar captures a photo of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will be mailed to the registered owner.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

school zone speed cameras in syracuse Credit - Garrett Aitken/Think Stock loading...

Cameras in CNY

Where are those speed cameras this week? There's one in Onondaga County.

If you drive the speed limit or a little over you won't have to worry about where the cameras are.

I usually drive by the "9 you're fine, 10 you're mine" philosophy and set the cruise 9 miles over the speed limit.

speed radar in new york Credit - Think Stock/Canva loading...

Speed Cameras Locations July 8 - July 13 in NY

Cattaraugus County

I-86, between Exits 24 and 26 in the town of Olean/Allegany

Chautauqua County

NY 17 Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in Ellery

Erie County

NY Route 33, between Northland Ave and Deerfield Avenue in Buffalo

Route 400 under Birchwood Drive in West Seneca

Route 198 between Parkside Avenue and Route 33 in Buffalo

Essex County

I-87 Southbound over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30

I-87 Southbound between Exit 34 and Exit 31

Jefferson County

I-81 Bridge Over Sandy Creek

Monroe County

I-490 over Genesee River

NY 104 Westbound between Culver and St. Paul

Niagara County

I-190 at Exit 25A, in Lewiston

Onondaga County

I-481 between I-81 (Exit 9N-S) and Northern Blvd (exit 8)

Schenectady County

I-88 West & Eastbound between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

Warren County

I-87 North & Southbound over Upper Valley Farm Road

Bronx

I-95 North & Southbound on Bruckner Expressway at E. Tremont Avenue

I-95 Northbound on Bruckner Expressway between Country Club Road & Pelham Parkway

I-95 North & Southbound on Bruckner Expressway at E. Tremont Avenue

I-278 East & Westbound on Bruckner Expressway at White Plains Road

I-278 East & Westbound on Bruckner Expressway ramp to Whitestone Bridge South

Get our free mobile app

New Highway Workers Memorial Under Construction at NY State Fairgrounds memorial to New York highway workers killed in the line of duty Gallery Credit: Tad Pole

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams