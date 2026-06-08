Cool Down This Summer With a New York River Tubing Adventure

When the heat and humidity start doing what they do best in a New York summer, there’s really only one logical solution… get on the water and float the day away.

From lazy river drifts to a little splash of whitewater, there are plenty of tubing options across the state that turn a hot day into something a whole lot more fun.

kitzcorner kitzcorner loading...

West Canada Creek

If you’re looking for that classic Adirondack backdrop, West Canada Creek is a solid pick.

You’ll float through views of the Adirondack Mountains with trips ranging from a quick chill ride to a full-day adventure. Shuttles make it easy with multiple launch points, so you can choose your own pace.

Booking is available online through WestCanadaCreekTubing.com.

Black River Canyon

For something a little more laid-back but still full of scenery, the Black River Canyon delivers.

READ MORE: You Can Camp in New York for Free This Summer

Think floating, swimming, and hanging out with your crew while you bring your own cooler and make a full day of it. It’s self-guided, relaxed, and all about enjoying the ride.

More details are available at WhitewaterChallengers.com.

ferlistockphoto ferlistockphoto loading...

Ausable Chasm

Known as the “Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks,” Ausable Chasm takes tubing to another level.

It’s one of the longest tubing trips in New York and comes with hiking, climbing, rappelling, and even whitewater rafting if you’re feeling bold. It’s popular, so arriving early is key since reservations aren’t taken for tubing.

Get details at Ausablechasm.com.

Hudson River Private Island Experience

On the Hudson River, the Adirondack Adventure Center is turning tubing into a full experience. With expanded river access and a private island stop, Lazy River Tubing trips now run more frequently and give guests a faster way onto the water.

Get our free mobile app

More info is available at ADKTubing.com.

Lower Hudson River

Near Lake George, Tubby Tubes River Co. offers a relaxed two-hour float along the Lower Hudson River.

It’s an easygoing ride with plenty of Adirondack scenery along the way.

Details can be found at AdirondackExtreme.com.

Sacandaga River

If you want a mix of chill and thrill, the Sacandaga River offers both calm floating and sections of Class II and III rapids.

You can take it easy or pick up a little adrenaline along the way.

Delaware River

Over on the Delaware River, tubing runs can stretch for miles with trips that take up most of the day.

Between Skinners Falls and Narrowsburg, it’s all about kicking back, floating, and letting the river do the work for you.

Learn more and book your all-day river float at Landersrivertrips.com.

So whether it’s a quick float after work or an all-day river escape, New York has no shortage of ways to stay cool this summer—no air conditioning required.