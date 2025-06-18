Another Round of Rite Aid Closings, 24 More in New York
The slow goodbye continues for Rite Aid. The pharmacy chain is closing another 100 stores nationwide—and 24 of them are right here in New York.
This latest wave is part of the company’s ongoing bankruptcy restructuring, as it tries to dig itself out of financial trouble...again.
If your local Rite Aid is on the chopping block, you’re not alone. Dozens of locations across the state—including in the Central New York—are already in wind-down mode, with signs up and shelves slowly emptying.
A long list of closures was announced in May. Another 21 New York stores were added to the list less than a week ago.
Prescription Transfers
Prescriptions are being transferred to nearby pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens, so you shouldn’t see an interruption in service.
Layoffs have already started, and some towns may be left without a nearby pharmacy at all.
New York Closures
Here is the latest round of store closures in New York.
Amherst: 3924 Harlem Road
Batavia: 601 E. Main Street
Bronx: 21B Knolls Crescent
Brooklyn: 783 Manhattan Avenue
Clifton Park: 1701 Route 9
Dunkirk: 1166 Central Avenue
East Aurora: 190 Main Street
Getzville: 2545 Millersport Highway
Glens Falls: 124 Ridge Street
Gloversville: 172 North Main Street
Horseheads: 2144 Grand Central Avenue
Kenmore: 2865 Elmwood Avenue
Lindenhurst: 600 North Wellwood Avenue
Newburgh: 657 Broadway
Niagara Falls: 8015 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Olean: 265 North Union Street
Penn Yan: 138 Elm Street
Poughkeepsie: 238 Hooker Avenue
Rosedale: 245-14 Francis Lewis Boulevard
Shirley: 803 Montauk Highway Unit D
Troy: 83 Vandenburgh Avenue
Valley Cottage: 133 Route 303
Westbury: 210 Post Avenue
West Islip: 532A Union Boulevard
