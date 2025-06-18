The slow goodbye continues for Rite Aid. The pharmacy chain is closing another 100 stores nationwide—and 24 of them are right here in New York.

This latest wave is part of the company’s ongoing bankruptcy restructuring, as it tries to dig itself out of financial trouble...again.

If your local Rite Aid is on the chopping block, you’re not alone. Dozens of locations across the state—including in the Central New York—are already in wind-down mode, with signs up and shelves slowly emptying.

A long list of closures was announced in May. Another 21 New York stores were added to the list less than a week ago.

Prescription Transfers

Prescriptions are being transferred to nearby pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens, so you shouldn’t see an interruption in service.

Layoffs have already started, and some towns may be left without a nearby pharmacy at all.

New York Closures

Here is the latest round of store closures in New York.

Amherst: 3924 Harlem Road

Batavia: 601 E. Main Street

Bronx: 21B Knolls Crescent

Brooklyn: 783 Manhattan Avenue

Clifton Park: 1701 Route 9

Dunkirk: 1166 Central Avenue

East Aurora: 190 Main Street

Getzville: 2545 Millersport Highway

Glens Falls: 124 Ridge Street

Gloversville: 172 North Main Street

Horseheads: 2144 Grand Central Avenue

Kenmore: 2865 Elmwood Avenue

Lindenhurst: 600 North Wellwood Avenue

Newburgh: 657 Broadway

Niagara Falls: 8015 Niagara Falls Boulevard

Olean: 265 North Union Street

Penn Yan: 138 Elm Street

Poughkeepsie: 238 Hooker Avenue

Rosedale: 245-14 Francis Lewis Boulevard

Shirley: 803 Montauk Highway Unit D

Troy: 83 Vandenburgh Avenue

Valley Cottage: 133 Route 303

Westbury: 210 Post Avenue

West Islip: 532A Union Boulevard

