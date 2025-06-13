200 More Rite Aid Stores Hit the Chopping Block, 21 in New York
The wave of Rite Aid closures isn’t over yet. The national pharmacy chain has announced it will shutter another 200 locations across the country — and 21 of them are right here in New York.
This latest round of closures is part of the company’s ongoing bankruptcy restructuring plan as it struggles under billions in debt and mounting legal challenges.
Stores have already been disappearing across the state, and with this new batch, entire communities could be left without a convenient local pharmacy.
May Closings
A long list of closures was announced in May.
Amsterdam: 149 Market Street
Astoria: 33-01 30th Avenue
Baldwinsville: 113 Downer Street
Bronx: 2063 Bartow Avenue
Brooklyn: 5901 Bay Parkway
Brooklyn: 1679 Bedford Avenue
Brooklyn: 9302 3rd Avenue
Brooklyn: 3823 Nostrand Avenue
Brooklyn: 8222 18th Avenue
Brooklyn: 7118 3rd Avenue,
Brooklyn: 6900 4th Avenue
Brooklyn: 1950 Fulton Street
Buffalo: 1070 Genesee Street
Camillus: 5335 West Genesee Street, Ste 20
Colonie: 1863 Central Avenue
Cortland: 1067 State Route 222
Elmira: 209 Mount Zoar Street
Flushing: 158-02 Union Turnpike
Flushing: 3700-06 Junction Boulevard
Gloversville: 172 North Main Street
Jamaica: 165-02 Baisley Boulevard
Liverpool: 7245 Henry Clay Blvd
Long Island City: 21-25 Broadway
New Hartford: 4854 Commercial Drive
New Hartford: 46 Kellogg Road
Niagara Falls: 1030 Pine Avenue
North Chili: 4374 Buffalo Road
North Tonawanda: 343 Meadow Drive
Oneonta: 400 Chestnut Street
Port Washington: 961 Port Washington Blvd.
Ridgewood: 55-60 Myrtle Avenue
Rochester: 1000 North Clinton Avenue
Rochester: 605 Titus Avenue
Rome: 405 Erie Boulevard
Salamanca: 9 Broad Street
Syracuse: 1820 Teall Ave
Syracuse: 519 Butternut Street
Syracuse: 5380 West Taft Road N
Troy: 272 Hoosick Street
Utica: 1924 Genesee Street
Whitesboro: 141 Oriskany Boulevard
Wappingers Falls: 604 Route 9
Woodside: 50-15 Roosevelt Avenue
Woodside: 60-26 Woodside Avenue
Yorkshire: 12208 N.Y. State Route 16
June Closings
200 more locations have hit the chopping block, 21 in New York. Here's the latest list:
Batavia: 4155 West Main Street
Brooklyn: 2064 Mill Avenue
Canandaigua: 170 Eastern Boulevard
Cheektowaga: 2561 Union Road
Cortland: 1067 State Route 222
Geneva: 420 Hamilton Street
Hyde Park: 1 Crum Elbow Road
Jamestown: 50 South Main Street
Kingston: 485 Broadway
Lackawanna: 3071-3085 South Park Avenue
Lockport: 125 South Transit Street
Lockport: 130 Washburn Street
Middle Island: 864 Middle Country Road
New York: 4046 Broadway
Newark: 101 South Main Street
Orchard Park: 3050 Union Road
Rochester: 1792 North Goodman Street
Saratoga Springs: 3027 Route 50
Selden: 229 Independence Plaza
Tonawanda: Del-Ton Plaza
Williamsville: 1640 Hopkins Road
See the full list of the latest closings at MSN.com.
Rite Aid has said it plans to transfer prescriptions to nearby pharmacies where possible — but for some New Yorkers, “nearby” might not mean close at all.
Businesses That Have Closed in 2025, So Far
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams