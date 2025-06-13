The wave of Rite Aid closures isn’t over yet. The national pharmacy chain has announced it will shutter another 200 locations across the country — and 21 of them are right here in New York.

This latest round of closures is part of the company’s ongoing bankruptcy restructuring plan as it struggles under billions in debt and mounting legal challenges.

Stores have already been disappearing across the state, and with this new batch, entire communities could be left without a convenient local pharmacy.

May Closings

A long list of closures was announced in May.

Amsterdam: 149 Market Street

Astoria: 33-01 30th Avenue

Baldwinsville: 113 Downer Street

Bronx: 2063 Bartow Avenue

Brooklyn: 5901 Bay Parkway

Brooklyn: 1679 Bedford Avenue

Brooklyn: 9302 3rd Avenue

Brooklyn: 3823 Nostrand Avenue

Brooklyn: 8222 18th Avenue

Brooklyn: 7118 3rd Avenue,

Brooklyn: 6900 4th Avenue

Brooklyn: 1950 Fulton Street

Buffalo: 1070 Genesee Street

Camillus: 5335 West Genesee Street, Ste 20

Colonie: 1863 Central Avenue

Cortland: 1067 State Route 222

Elmira: 209 Mount Zoar Street

Flushing: 158-02 Union Turnpike

Flushing: 3700-06 Junction Boulevard

Gloversville: 172 North Main Street

Jamaica: 165-02 Baisley Boulevard

Liverpool: 7245 Henry Clay Blvd

Long Island City: 21-25 Broadway

New Hartford: 4854 Commercial Drive

New Hartford: 46 Kellogg Road

Niagara Falls: 1030 Pine Avenue

North Chili: 4374 Buffalo Road

North Tonawanda: 343 Meadow Drive

Oneonta: 400 Chestnut Street

Port Washington: 961 Port Washington Blvd.

Ridgewood: 55-60 Myrtle Avenue

Rochester: 1000 North Clinton Avenue

Rochester: 605 Titus Avenue

Rome: 405 Erie Boulevard

Salamanca: 9 Broad Street

Syracuse: 1820 Teall Ave

Syracuse: 519 Butternut Street

Syracuse: 5380 West Taft Road N

Troy: 272 Hoosick Street

Utica: 1924 Genesee Street

Whitesboro: 141 Oriskany Boulevard

Wappingers Falls: 604 Route 9

Woodside: 50-15 Roosevelt Avenue

Woodside: 60-26 Woodside Avenue

Yorkshire: 12208 N.Y. State Route 16

June Closings

200 more locations have hit the chopping block, 21 in New York. Here's the latest list:

Batavia: 4155 West Main Street

Brooklyn: 2064 Mill Avenue

Canandaigua: 170 Eastern Boulevard

Cheektowaga: 2561 Union Road

Cortland: 1067 State Route 222

Geneva: 420 Hamilton Street

Hyde Park: 1 Crum Elbow Road

Jamestown: 50 South Main Street

Kingston: 485 Broadway

Lackawanna: 3071-3085 South Park Avenue

Lockport: 125 South Transit Street

Lockport: 130 Washburn Street

Middle Island: 864 Middle Country Road

New York: 4046 Broadway

Newark: 101 South Main Street

Orchard Park: 3050 Union Road

Rochester: 1792 North Goodman Street

Saratoga Springs: 3027 Route 50

Selden: 229 Independence Plaza

Tonawanda: Del-Ton Plaza

Williamsville: 1640 Hopkins Road

See the full list of the latest closings at MSN.com.

Rite Aid has said it plans to transfer prescriptions to nearby pharmacies where possible — but for some New Yorkers, “nearby” might not mean close at all.

