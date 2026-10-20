Rise N Shine Diner Is Bringing Its Over-the-Top Breakfast to Clay, NY

If you've ever seen pictures of the crazy pancakes, colorful milkshakes, and over-the-top breakfast creations coming out of Rise N Shine Diner in Syracuse, here's some news that might make you hungry. The popular diner is expanding to Clay.

Owner Danielle Mercuri has been keeping a little secret, but she's finally ready to spill the beans.

Rise N Shine is coming to 3946 Route 31, taking over the former Outback Steakhouse location.

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Rise N Shine Is Getting Bigger

After 14 years in the restaurant business, Mercuri isn't slowing down anytime soon. The new Clay location will give Rise N Shine a much bigger space.

The former Outback location is about 6,500 square feet, making it Rise N Shine's largest location yet. That's plenty of room for breakfast, brunch, and the creative dishes that have made the Syracuse restaurant a popular spot.

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Mercuri says the team is taking everything people already love about Rise N Shine and giving it room to grow.

"This isn’t just another restaurant opening. For me, it’s a fresh perspective, and an opportunity to take everything I’ve learned over the last 14 years and build something even better."

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This Isn't Your Average Breakfast Menu

If you haven't been to Rise N Shine, don't expect just eggs, toast, and a short stack of pancakes. Sure, you can get breakfast favorites, but this place is known for putting its own spin on them.

We're talking about food that looks almost too good to eat.

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The menu includes Pancake Sushi, deep-fried and stuffed French toast, Cotton Candy and S'mores pancakes. There's also a pancake flight, so you don't have to settle on just one flavor.

And then there are the drinks. From colorful, over-the-top milkshakes to creative brunch cocktails, Rise N Shine has made a name for itself by making breakfast a little more fun.

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When Will Rise N Shine Open in Clay?

There's no opening date for the new Clay location just yet.

Mercuri says renovation plans and an anticipated opening timeline will be announced as the project moves forward.

"Here’s to bigger dreams, hard-earned lessons, and the courage to keep going. and I can’t wait to share who’s behind our new partnership, coming soon."

For now, Clay will have to wait a little longer before getting a taste of Rise N Shine. But if the Syracuse location is any indication, this is one breakfast spot that doesn't believe in doing things the boring way and will probably have a waiting list a mile long.

Better get my reservations in now!