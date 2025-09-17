Dust off those boots and circle your calendars.

Riley Green is officially making his way back to Saratoga Springs. The “Cowboy As It Gets Tour” is riding into the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on Friday, June 19th, 2026, with music starting at 7PM. And judging by the lineup, this one’s going to be a summer night worth remembering.

Riley Green has built a reputation for mixing small-town storytelling with the kind of songs you can’t help but sing along to. You’ve heard his platinum-selling hits like “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” or “There Was This Girl” blasting from trucks, tailgates, and just about every backyard gathering in between. His most recent single, “Don’t Mind If I Do,” proves he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

Who’s Joining Riley Green at SPAC?

Riley isn’t showing up alone. Joining him on stage will be Justin Moore, a country staple with a long list of fan-favorites like “Small Town USA” and “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.” The lineup doesn’t stop there. Rising stars Drake White and Hannah McFarland will also be part of the night, adding fresh energy and giving fans the chance to hear some new favorites in the making.

SPAC is one of those venues that makes a show feel extra special. Located in the middle of Saratoga Spa State Park, it’s got that perfect blend of wide-open summer air and intimate sound. If you’ve ever been, you know how magical it can feel to sit under the stars with live music echoing across the lawn. Add Riley Green and friends to that mix, and you’ve got yourself one heck of a night.

How to Get Riley Green Saratoga Tickets

Tickets are expected to go fast, especially with VIP packages on the table. Pre-sale access for Riley Green fans opens Tuesday (9/23) at noon, with general ticket sales starting Friday at 10AM. You can buy them online here.

