It’s Only September, But the 2027 Concert Season Is Already Here

If you’re already thinking about next summer, you’re not alone. The 2027 concert season is already starting to take shape, and we’ve got a big country show coming to Central New York.

Riley Green Is Coming to Syracuse

Riley Green will bring his That's Just Me tour to Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview on July 15, 2027.

And yes, I realize it’s still September.

We've barely started the fall season, but apparently concert season planners are already thinking about warm summer nights, lawn chairs, and country music.

Green is known for songs including “There Was This Girl,” “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and “Georgia Time.” He’s also currently touring with his Cowboy As It Gets tour.

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Who’s Opening?

It’ll be a jam-packed night of entertainment.

Joining Green will be Muscadine Bloodline, the Alabama-born Southern country rock duo, along with Jake Worthington, a runner-up on Season 6 of The Voice.

Hannah McFarland will also be part of the lineup. She’s a frequent collaborator with Green and previously opened for him on tour.

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When Can You Get Tickets?

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 2 at 10 AM.

You can also win them before you can buy them. Tune in Polly & Brett every morning at 8:10 to Finish the Lyrics to score your tickets.

So while you’re still figuring out Halloween costumes, Thanksgiving plans, and whether you should finally put away the patio furniture, you can also add buying Riley Green tickets for July 2027 to the list.

Summer may be a long way off, but apparently concert season doesn't want to wait.