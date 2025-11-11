If you’ve ever spent a summer afternoon on Hinckley Lake, you already know it has a way of sticking with you.

The small-town charm, the memories, the characters, it’s all part of what makes the place feel a little magical. And now, one local filmmaker is capturing that magic on screen.

Why This Documentary Matters to Hinckley Locals

On Saturday, November 29th, the Remsen Arts Center will host the premiere of Right Here on Hinckley, a new documentary by video director Zach Surprenant. Doors open at 5PM, the presentation starts at 5:30PM, and admission is a simple free-will donation. After the film, Zach himself will stick around for a Q&A, giving folks a chance to dig deeper into the stories behind the project.

At its core, the documentary is a love letter to the lake, not the postcard version, but the real one locals know best. The beaches, the parties, the people who shaped its modern history. Surprenant says that was the whole point:

“I wanted to make something about the party days and all the more recent legends, but also… a lot of the people who can tell those stories are still here. Or if they’re not, someone close to them is.”

The Message Filmmakers Hope Audiences Take Away

While the film has plenty of fun and nostalgia, there’s a larger message running through it, respect the lake, take care of it, and keep it as beautiful as the memories tied to it.

“It’s made for locals,” Surprenant says, “but I want visitors to see how much we love this place, too.”

How to Get Your Copy of Right Here on Hinckley

Copies of the film will be available at the event on both DVD and VHS, and you can also pick one up locally at Bailey’s Northway Stop and Shop on Route 365.

READ MORE: Holiday Magic Awaits at Lavender & Lights in Central New York

The History Behind Hinckley Reservoir

Of course, Hinckley Lake has always been more than just a swimming hole. According to Wikipedia, the reservoir was created back in 1915 when New York State completed a 3,700-foot dam across West Canada Creek. The project was originally designed to supply water to the Erie Canal. Today, it provides drinking water to more than 130,000 people in the Utica area, generates hydropower at the Gregory B. Jarvis Plant, and still plays a key role in managing floods.

Hinckley Lake’s Lasting Role in Central New York

The lake itself stretches about thirteen miles and covers more than four square miles, with an average depth of 28 feet. Building it wasn’t easy; over 200 buildings and several miles of roadway had to be relocated or submerged. It gets some of the heaviest snowfall in New York State which makes it a reliable water source year-round.

The Six Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State A-Z Animals helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake-infested waters in New York State.