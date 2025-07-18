Mark your calendars for Sunday, October 12th, because the 3rd Annual Riggie Run, Walk, and Riggiefest is taking over the SUNY Polytechnic Institute campus.

For more than a decade, the Sitrin Health Care Center’s Stars and Stripes Run and Walk has been the key fundraiser for Sitrin’s Military Program. This initiative offers complimentary, comprehensive care to post-9/11 veterans dealing with PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, depression, and more. As Sitrin puts it, their goal is simple: “supporting veterans and service members with compassion and care.”

The Riggie Challenge: A Unique Twist on Your 5K

But this isn’t your average 5K. This year’s event features a jam-packed schedule including a traditional 5K Run, a 5K Wheelchair Race, a 2-Mile Walk, and a 1-Mile Kids Run. And for those with a hearty appetite and a competitive spirit, there’s the legendary Riggie Challenge—where racers pause at the halfway point to eat a bowl of Utica’s iconic chicken riggies before finishing the course. (Yes, there are prizes. Yes, there are bragging rights.)

If you’re not up for running but very into riggies, don’t worry—the Riggiefest kicks off at 11AM in the Wildcat Field House. Local restaurants will be dishing out their best take on this beloved dish, and attendees get to sample and vote for their favorite. Participants eat free; community members can join the fun for $10.

New in 2025, the Riggie Run is teaming up with the Utica Roadrunners Skeleton Run on October 19th to offer a two-run series, complete with $5 off each registration and bonus swag.

Riggiefest: Beyond the Finish Line

Beyond the event, Sitrin’s Military Program continues its mission through the Military Civilian Coalition, which brings veterans and civilians together through fly fishing, hand drumming, biking, TRX, retreats, and more.

As Sitrin puts it, “This event is more than just a run. It’s about honoring our heroes and giving back to those who’ve given so much.”

Register by September 12th to snag your free commemorative t-shirt! Race-day registration starts at 8:30AM, with the Kids Run kicking off at 9:30. Full details and packet pickup info can be found at Sitrin.org.

