If you're heading to the New York State Fair this year, you're going to have more than 50 rides to choose from on the midway.

The classics will be back, including the Tilt-A-Whirl, Zipper, and Carousel. But if you're looking for something that'll have you questioning your life choices, there are plenty of bigger thrills too, like the Cyclops, Downdraft, Mega Drop, and Superman 360.

And several new rides are joining the midway this year, so there's plenty to check out whether you're a thrill seeker or someone who prefers keeping their feet firmly on the ground.

The Ultimate Ride Gallery: Thrills at the 2026 New York State Fair Step right up and dive into the excitement! From heart-pounding thrill rides to fun-filled attractions for the whole family, the New York State Fair’s Midway has something for everyone. Take a look through our gallery showcasing rides that’s spinning, soaring, and sliding their way into your fair experience this year. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Famous Butter Sculpture

There's way more to see at the New York State Fair than just rides and fried food.

One of the annual highlights is the famous butter sculpture. Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton have been creating the buttery masterpiece for the fair for the past 20+ years.

READ MORE: What's Not Coming to the NYS Fair Because of New Rules

And if you've ever wondered what they've come up with over the years, check out some of the past sculptures below.

New York State Fair Butter Sculptures Through the Years Take a look at the Butter Sculptures over the years at the New York State Fair. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Free Entertainment

The fair runs from August 26 through September 7, and a lot is happening that you don't have to spend extra money on once you get through the gates

The Fair has added some pretty fun new entertainment for 2026, including Corgi Races, a drone show, a three-ring circus, and extreme water sports. You'll also find returning favorites like the Hollywood Pig Races, Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show, Birds of Prey, Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show and Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy.

READ MORE: NYS Fair Adds Corgi Races, Drone Show & More

And then there's the music.

The concert lineup is officially complete with 41 national acts, and every single show is included with Fair admission.

So whether you're going for the food, rides, animals, concerts, or just want to watch a bunch of corgis race each other, there's plenty of entertainment to fill your day.