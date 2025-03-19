Ride In One Of Central New York’s Most Historic Races

Are you ready to ride your bike and make a difference here in Central New York?

The Ride for Missing Children is gearing up for its 29th year. If you've always wanted to participate, or if you're a returning rider, now is the perfect time to get involved. A second general meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 19th at the American Legion Post 229 (409 Herkimer Rd, Utica). New riders should arrive at 6:00PM for an introductory session, while the regular rider meeting begins at 7:00PM.

One of the highlights of the evening will be a talk from Austin Givens, Associate Professor of Cybersecurity at Utica University, who will share valuable insights on internet safety and protecting families online. Attendees will also get important updates on this year’s 75-mile ride, including route details, training rides, donation processing, and what to expect on event day. Plus, a multi-year rider will share her personal story, offering a heartfelt perspective on why she continues to ride year after year.

The 29th Annual Ride for Missing Children will take place on Friday, June 6th 2025. If you’re looking to make a difference and be part of something truly meaningful, you can find more information online here.

Get Ready for the New 2025 Ride for Missing Children Route

This year’s ride will feature a brand-new route. This time the course is designed with fewer hills, making it a smoother and more enjoyable ride for everyone. You can check out the full route details on Ride with GPS.

How to Get Involved

Adult Riders: Raise a minimum of $300 to support our mission.

High School Students (ages 15–18 on ride day): Raise $150 to participate.

Read more here.

