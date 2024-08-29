Results Are in on Virus That Shut Down Baby Goat Cuddling at New York State Fair

The results are in on that baby goat that got a family booted from the New York State Fair an hour before gates opened.

Justin & Lauren Steinmetz spent months preparing for the 13 days at the Fair, which cost them their life savings. On the morning of opening day, a vet performing routine health checks said one goat may have a virus.

"Out of extreme caution and to follow fair health protocol we have no other choice but to take our goats home," Justin Steinmetz said.

The Steinmetz's started goat cuddling at fairs, festivals and nursing homes two years ago. This year they decided to attend the New York State Fair for their largest cuddling event to date. It cost the family hundreds of hours of work and tens of thousands of dollars. To say they're devastated is an understatement.

Credit - Steinmetz Family Farm Credit - Steinmetz Family Farm loading...

Tests Come Back

Two separate tests sent to Cornell University and Washington State both came back negative. Although it's a relief knowing the baby goat is fine, it's heartbreaking thinking of the loss the family suffered.

"We lost so much income because the vets misdiagnosed the goat," said Justin. "It's a horrible thing to do to a family with no thought or heart or emotion about what it put us through."

Despite all the emotions going through Justin's heart and brain, he doesn't have time to process them. The family called in the troops to help set up a goat cuddling exhibit at the Allentown Fair, in less than 24 hours.

Working around the clock, the Steinmetz Family Goat Cuddling is ready for opening day at the Allentown County Fair. "We may be able to recoup losses," said Justin.

Get our free mobile app

Every Free Concert Coming to 2024 NYS Fair Check out every free concert at the New York State Fair this year. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Over 50 Heart-Pounding Rides at the New York State Fair Midway There are plenty of rides for the kids and the kids at heart on the midway at this year's New York State Fair. Check them all out. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams