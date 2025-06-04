Two Upstate New York black bear cubs are getting a second chance at life in the wild after a rough winter nearly ended their lives.

According to syracuse.com, the two orphaned cubs were discovered starving and struggling to survive in the Adirondacks after losing their mother. Without intervention, wildlife experts say they likely wouldn’t have made it. Luckily, they were rescued and brought to the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFF Wildlife Center) in the Catskills for some serious rehab.

“It was a long cold winter for these two black bear yearlings that came to us,” the wildlife center shared on Facebook. “Emaciated and weak... they would not have made it if they were not spotted and brought to FFF for help.”

Back to the Adirondacks

After gaining weight and regaining strength, the cubs were cleared to return home. With help from the DEC’s Region 5 Wildlife Team, the bears were returned to the Adirondack wilderness, back where they belong.

Photos shared by the DEC show the bears roaming free again, looking strong and curious.

And the story doesn’t stop there. Two other bear cubs are still being cared for at the center—one rescued from the Hudson Valley and another tiny cub from the Finger Lakes region. The smallest one weighed just 12 pounds when she arrived and will stay a bit longer until she’s ready for her own wilderness adventure.

Why It’s Important Not to Feed Bears

New York is home to an estimated 6,000 to 8,000 black bears, with many of them living in the Adirondacks. But while they’re cute (and definitely curious), the DEC reminds folks not to feed them.

“Help protect our bears,” the agency said. “And protect yourself and your property by removing bear attractants.”

You can read more online here.

