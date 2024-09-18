A pair of repeat poachers in Upstate New York are facing hefty fines and may not be hunting anytime soon.

Two men have been charged with multiple offenses for allegedly deer poaching in Jefferson County. Both are repeat offenders who now face thousands of dollars in fines and revocation of their hunting licenses.

Complaint Leads to Lengthy Investigation

An investigation began earlier this year when New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Officers received complaints about the duo from a member of the sporting community. Turns out they were using artificial lights to shoot deer from a vehicle, at night, out of deer season.

Jonathan Lille and Tyler Monica, of Adams are now facing a laundry list of misdemeanor charges.

Unlawful taking of big game

Taking big game from a motor vehicle

Taking big game from a highway

Taking big game with the aid of artificial light

Discharge of a firearm over a public highway

Possessing a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle

Taking big game during the closed season

Lille received an additional violation for trespassing on posted property.

"Let this serve as a reminder that poaching of any kind is illegal, unethical, and against New York’s rich hunting traditions that thousands of responsible hunters participate in each year,” said Region 6 DLE Captain Harold Barber.

Repeat Offenders

Lille and Monica are no strangers to local Environmental Conservation Officers. They've both been charged with similar offenses in the past.

Lille pleaded guilty to three unlawful hunting charges in 2021 and Monica lost his hunting license until 2023.

This time the the men could face up to $9,000 in criminal fines and have their hunting licenses revoked for up to five years.

