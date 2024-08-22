Renter Leaves Behind Disgusting Mess In Central New York Home

Buy an investment property and rent it out they said. It'll make you money. Not if you have renters like this.

If you're eating, put the fork down before going any further. This may make you lose your lunch.

The mess one renter left behind inside a Central New York apartment is unbelievably disgusting. How can people live in such filth?

Renter Leaves Behind Disgusting Mess You won't believe the mess one renter left behind inside a Central New York apartment. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Cleaning the Filth

Straight Up Roofing, a contracting company from Camden, New York, helped a landlord clean up and remove the mess left by a tenant.

"We all had to wear N95 mask and gloves and still could smell the stench."

The pictures show feces, clothing, trash, and even dirty diapers. Does that mean children were living in this filth?

Credit - Straight Up Roofing/Facebook Credit - Straight Up Roofing/Facebook loading...

Hoarding Disorder?

Hoarding is a disorder. The International OCD Foundation estimates anywhere from 2 to 6 percent of the population suffers from it.

The disorder is an ongoing difficulty throwing away or parting with possessions because the person believes they need to save them. Getting rid of items may cause distress and can lead to a huge number of items.

The Mayo Clinic says people with a hoarding disorder may not see it as a problem, so getting them to take part in treatment can be challenging.

What causes a hoarding disorder. Experts aren't sure. It can range from genetics or brain function to stressful life events.

"Because little is understood about what causes hoarding disorder, there's no known way to prevent it. However, as with many mental health conditions, getting treatment at the first sign of a problem may help prevent hoarding from getting worse."

Whether the mess left behind by one Central New York renter was a case of hoarding or not, no landlord should have to deal with that mess.

Get our free mobile app