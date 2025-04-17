Popular Scam On The Rise In Central New York

The Rome Police Department wants to alert the public about some on going scams in Central New York.

On Facebook, they report of an increasing number of rental scams happening online in our area. These scams often appear on social media or other rental website sites and unfortunately can be very convincing.

How These Rental Scam Works

Scammers frequently steal legitimate rental listings by copying photos and descriptions, then re-posting the information with their own contact details. When interested renters reach out, the scammer pretends to be the landlord or agent.

The next step is they will request payments upfront. They will use excuses like application fees, security deposits, or the first month’s rent. The problem is, people will pay this without ever seeing the property. Once the money is sent, the scammer vanishes. That's the scam.

Don’t send payment for a property you’ve never seen, or to a person you’ve never met in person. If you send money by wire transfer, gift card, or cryptocurrency, it’s like sending cash. Once it’s gone, you probably can’t get it back. If you can’t see the apartment or sign a lease before you pay, keep looking."

READ MORE- Hang Up Immediately If You Hear These 4 Word

Red Flags To Watch For With Rental Scams

1) The rent seems much lower than other listings in the area.

2) The “landlord” is unavailable to show the property and may claim to be out of town or overseas.

3) You're asked to wire money, send gift cards, or use cryptocurrency to pay.

4) The listing urges you to act quickly to "secure" the deal before someone else does.

Green Flags Of What You Can Do

1) Research the listing: Search for the address and compare listings across multiple platforms. If the same address is listed under different contacts, it could be a scam.

2) Verify ownership: Use local property records to confirm the property owner’s name.

3) Avoid upfront payments: Never pay for a property you haven’t seen in person. If you can’t visit yourself, ask someone you trust to check it out.

4) Don’t rush: Scammers rely on pressure tactics. Take your time, ask questions, and make sure everything checks out.

Never give personal or financial information to anyone who contacts you and claims to be working with the owner or rental company. Instead, use the contact information you have and contact the owner or company. Never pay with cash, wire transfers, cards, or cryptocurrency. If anyone tells you to pay that way, it’s a scam."

How To Report Rental Scams

If you notice a rental listing scam, report it to your local law enforcement and the website where the ad was posted. Also report it to the FTC online here.