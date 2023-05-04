Are Rental Bike Stations Making Their Way to Utica, New York?

What may seem like a great idea, is actually more controversial than they think.

Anytime you travel to a larger sized city, you'll find many different transportation options. The most popular ones end up being electric scooter or bike stations. Some make commuting life simpler for residents, while others might be just be for tourists.

After traveling to Montreal and touring the city, it surprised me the amount of locals that used quick bike rentals to get from Point A to B quicker than walking. One guy literally had a 3-piece suit on, but zipped by me on his way to work.

Now the question is... how beneficial would they be in Utica?

Utica Rental Bikes

Whether it's out on the the Erie Canal Trail or on Varick Street, you'll see these new E-bikes just about everywhere. A great means of local transportation that's both cost efficient, and potentially healthier if you wanted to pedal most of the way.

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has been pushing cleaner transportation options for #AirQualityAwareness Week. One of those being to use a rental bike station opposed to driving, if you have the option.

With the massive renovations we've seen going on in Downtown Utica the past 5-years, you'd think something like a bike station isn't too far away. Sure, they are mostly seen in bigger cities. But if the new additions to the city bring in more traffic, like the Nexus Center and hospital, why wouldn't a company want to set up a bike station?

By putting one near the hockey rink, visitors from far away could rent a bike for a couple hours to tour Genesee Street while their kids or family are in the Nexus Center. Same can be said for families with a long-term resident in the hospital.

What's the Downside?

Of course, there are the nay-sayers. Some people would claim the bikes would just get trashed, stolen, or carelessly discarded on the streets. Or those who think it's just an unnecessary investment.

But if I had the option to rent a bike and take it on the Erie Canal Trail... I would 100% take advantage of something like that. Wouldn't you?

So are bike stations actually coming to Utica? No. But is this a great opportunity for a small business owner? YES!

