Let’s be honest, it's basically fall and Central New York comes alive this time of the year.

Pumpkin patches, corn mazes, cider and festivals for everyone. Including the annual Remsen Barn Festival. Since these events draw large crowds, the problem becomes hunting for a parking spot.

Get our free mobile app

Fortunately, there’s another way to get there this year and skip the parking all together.

Credit - Yoav Hornung/Unsplash Credit - Yoav Hornung/Unsplash

Round Trip Transportation

This year, the Adirondack Railroad is offering a special round-trip train straight from Utica’s Union Station to the festival. Door to door service with great views you can't get from the road along the way.

Travelers who choose to take the train will hop board and depart Utica at 9:30am and get dropped off right at the Remsen Depot at 10:45am.

READ MORE: Best & Worst Times To Hit The Road This Labor Day Weekend

That means you can skip the traffic, kick back, and even enjoy the fall foliage on the way up to the Remsen Barn Festival.

So how much is the train ride?

Round trip tickets start around $22 for adults and $15 for kids, plus there are discounts available for seniors and military members.

Roman Babakin Roman Babakin

Festival Details

The Remsen Barn Festival is an annual event transforming Remsen's Main Street into a vibrant open-air market just in time for the fall season.

The 2026 festival takes place on Saturday September 26th and Sunday September 27th. It'll feature dozens of exhibitors and plenty of food vendors.

There is also live entertainment throughout the weekend and an annual baking contest, which features a "Jam'in Treats!" theme for 2026.

READ MORE: A CNY Cidery Could Be Crowned One Of USA Today's 10 Best

Admission to the festival is completely free.

New Additions

This year, the Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts will introduce a new food truck, Leo's Donut Factory.

On site will also be Faithful Friends and ADK Rustic Gifts.

The festival takes place September 26th and 27th.