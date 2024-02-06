Remembering the Impact Toby Keith Left on Central New York

The country music community is mourning the loss of a legend.

Toby Keith passed away peacefully on Monday, February 5, surrounded by his family. He had been battling stomach cancer and seemed to be winning, performing shows in Las Vegas recently. He was 62.

The sad news was announced on social media Tuesday morning with the family asking for privacy to mourn their loss.

Toby Leaves Impact on CNY

Toby had performed in Central New York several times over the years. But it was a show at Turning Stone in 2015 that left a lasting impression.

The "Shoulda Been a Cowboy" singer honored Oneida teen Kane Buss, who was tragically killed by a drunk driver during his concert.

Kane's family shared their story with Toby during his meet & greet, giving him a bag of Kane Buss bracelets. Unlike most artists, who would put gifts aside, Toby put on the bracelet before taking the stage to keep Kane's memory alive.

Kane's mother Claudette Buss says the moment was one her family will never forget.

"The 2 hours he wore the Kane Buss bracelet made us the happiest we'd been in a while. Just to know he actually listened to me and our story was so touching."

TSM TSM loading...

Birthday Celebration

Keith was also celebrating his 54th birthday at Turning Stone. But it turned out, he was the one giving the gift that'll be remembered forever.

Terri Leo Terri Leo loading...

Live on in Cement

Toby commemorated the event by placing his hands in cement before taking the stage. He can be seen wearing the bracelet then too.

That's just the type of guy Toby was. He'd do almost anything to help others.

TSM TSM loading...

TSM TSM loading...

Rest in Peace Toby! You will be missed but your music and your legacy will live forever.