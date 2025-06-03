The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Central New York is back this year at Delta Lake State Park in Rome on Saturday, June 14th. Here's what we know about this year's event.

It'll run from noon to 10PM. The annual event brings together cancer survivors, caregivers, families, and supporters for a day of remembrance, celebration, and hope—all while raising money for lifesaving cancer research and services.

What to Expect at This Year’s Relay

Themed “Red, White & Blue… And Relay, too!”, the event kicks off with a survivor lap, where local survivors take the first walk around the track. A free reception will follow to honor those who’ve faced cancer. Survivors are welcome to join regardless of team participation.

One of the most emotional moments of the day comes at 8:30PM with the luminaria ceremony. Bags decorated in honor or memory of loved ones will line the track and glow as night falls—each one a tribute to someone touched by cancer. Luminaria can be purchased in advance or at the event.

Beyond the track, the Relay will offer live music, DJs, family-friendly games, eight food trucks, and interactive exhibits—including the Upstate Cancer Center’s mobile mammography van and the crowd-favorite “Colossal Colon” walk-through display.

How to Join or Donate

Relay For Life began in 1985 and has since raised nearly $7 billion. Last year, Central NY’s event raised over $210,000 with 53 teams. This year, more than 63 teams have already signed up to participate. To register, donate, or learn more, visit RelayForLife.org/CNY or call 1-800-227-2345.

Relay For Life Central New York Will Include Veteran Honor Lap In Rome

The theme is “Red, White & Blue… and Relay, too!”, and as part of that, a special lap at 5PM will honor those who have served in the military. Veterans don’t need to be on a team to participate, and there’s no cost to join in. Plus, every veteran who takes part will receive a small gift as a thank-you for their service.

