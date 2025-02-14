Relay For Life Of Central New York Holding 2025 Kickoff Event

Get ready to lace up your walking shoes and come together for an inspiring day at Relay For Life of Central New York.

This years relay is presented by Upstate Cancer Center. It returns to Delta Lake State Park in Rome, on Saturday June 14th from Noon to 10PM. Now in its sixth year at the park, Relay For Life continues to bring together cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and local supporters to make a difference in the fight against cancer.

This year’s theme, "Red, White & Blue – And Relay, too!", which adds a patriotic touch of celebrating survivors, honoring those we've lost, and raising funds to support the American Cancer Society's vital work. Last year’s event was an incredible success, with over 60 local teams raising more than $230,000 to help fund cancer research, patient programs, and support services.

For many, Relay For Life is more than just a fundraiser—it’s a way to honor loved ones, show support, and take action in the fight against cancer.

“We all know someone who has been impacted by cancer,” says Robert Elinskas, Senior Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society. “Forming a Relay team is a meaningful way to support them or to honor their memory.”

Interested in getting involved? Mark your calendar for the Relay For Life of CNY Kick-Off Event on Wednesday, March 12th, at 6:30PM at Delta Lake Inn in Rome. This free gathering is the perfect opportunity to learn how to start a team, get fundraising ideas, and connect with others who share a passion for the cause. Plus, there will be food, music, prizes, and more.

Whether you’re a survivor, a caregiver, or someone looking to make a difference, Relay For Life is a powerful way to come together and fight back against cancer. Start a team, join the movement, and be part of something truly impactful this June.