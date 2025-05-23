This year’s Relay For Life of Central NY is set for Saturday, June 14th at Delta Lake State Park in Rome, running from Noon to 10PM. For 2025, there’s a special moment planned just for our local veterans.

What To Expect At This Year’s Relay For Life

The theme is “Red, White & Blue… and Relay, too!”, and as part of that, a special lap at 5PM will honor those who have served in the military. Veterans don’t need to be on a team to participate, and there’s no cost to join in. Plus, every veteran who takes part will receive a small gift as a thank-you for their service.

“We know that veterans can face unique health risks, including some cancer risks related to their time in service,” said Robert Elinskas, staff partner for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life. “This is our way of showing support—not just for their service to our country, but also for any personal battles they may be facing now.”

Veterans who are also cancer survivors can sign up online to receive a free survivor t-shirt by mail. Just visit the CNY Relay website or call 1-800-227-2345 to get registered.

Help Out The 2025 Relay For Life Of Central New York

Cancer survivors and their caregivers will take the first celebratory lap at the Relay For Life of Central NY, happening at Delta Lake State Park in Rome on Saturday, June 14th. It’s a powerful moment where everyone in the community comes together to cheer on our survivors. Who are some of the strongest and most resilient people we know? Cancer survivors.

How to Register for Relay For Life

If you or someone you love has ever been diagnosed with cancer, you’re invited to be part of this special event—plus, survivors who register in advance will receive a free t-shirt by mail before the big day. You can register online here. Or call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to sign up for the survivor lap. Your free t-shirt will be mailed to you, so don’t wait to claim yours.