Beloved Farm Tradition in Central New York Ends After 45 Memorable Years
After 45 years of pumpkins, squash, and festive fall decorations, one family farm in Central New York has announced it will not be opening its farm stand this season — marking the end of a cherished local tradition.
The family-owned and operated farm, known for its colorful array of pumpkins, gourds, squash, corn stalks, Indian corn, and painted pumpkins, has welcomed generations of visitors each autumn.
Traditionally opening in mid-September and running through October 31, the farm has been a favorite destination for families looking to celebrate the harvest season.
Reilly's Annsdale Farms
Located in Taberg, New York, Reilly’s Annsdale Farms has been blessed with loyal customers who return year after year.
“Thank you for your business and for allowing us to be a part of your family traditions,” the Reilly family said in a statement.
Though the farm stand won’t open this year, its legacy — from seasonal treats like popcorn on the cob to creating lasting memories — will remain a treasured part of the community.
New York Pumpkin Patches
Looking for some fall fun this season?
New York State has pumpkin patches scattered all over, and many offer much more than just pumpkins.
Families can enjoy corn mazes, hayrides, seasonal games, and special events planned throughout the fall. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the season and make lasting memories together.
