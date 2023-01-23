Second Largest Theater Chain Closing 6 New York Movie Houses

That's all folks! The second largest theater chain in the country is closing more movie houses, 6 of them in New York State.

Regal Cinemas has been struggling to survive after the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie chain has announced another round of closures after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year and closing 12 theaters.

39 more theaters will close across the country beginning February 15. 6 of them are in New York.

NY Regal Cinema Closures

Cortlandt Town Center in Mohegan Lake, New York

Elmwood Center 16 in Buffalo, New York

Greece Ridge Stadium 12 in Rochester, New York

Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 in Ithaca, New York

Transit Center Stadium 18 and Imax in Williamsville, New York

Union Square Stadium 14 in New York, New York

The latest round of closures leaves about 500 theaters in the U.S., including the one inside Destiny USA in Syracuse, New York.

See the full list of closures at CNN.

JC Penney Closing Last CNY Location

The pandemic didn't just hurt the movie business. Retail stores are closing right and left too. JC Penney announced it's closing the Oswego store that opened in 1977. The doors will shut for a final time in May. Liquidation sales will begin in February, according to Syracuse.com.

The JC Penney stores in Sangertown Square in New Hartford, Destiny USA in Syracuse, and Freedom Plaza in Rome closed in 2020 after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, in an attempt to reorganize under a massive amount of debt.

Billions in Debt

The 118-year-old retailer accrued over $4 billion in debt trying to keep the company afloat.

Before the coronavirus even hit, the company had been struggling to keep up with online competition from Amazon and discount retailers like TJ Maxx and Marshalls.

The Oswego closure leaves Cortland as the closest JC Penney location to Central New York.

