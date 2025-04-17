If you've watched a Regal Cinema movie in New York recently, you may be owed some cash.

Anyone who bought an electronic movie ticket through Regal’s website or app between July 31, 2023, and July 15, 2024, is getting some money.

Why? Because Regal was called out for not being totally upfront about those pesky online booking fees.

READ MORE: Free Summer Kids Movies at Marquee Cinemas

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Class Action Lawsuit

A class action lawsuit claims Regal didn’t clearly show those fees before you hit “buy,” which is against the law in New York State.

Regal isn’t saying they did anything wrong, but they did agree to a $2.5 million settlement to put the whole thing behind them.

READ MORE: A Kids’ Favorite is Coming to the New York State Fair

So, what does that mean for you? Free money (well, maybe).

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

April Deadline

If you qualify, you can file a claim—but don’t wait too long. The deadline is April 21, 2025.

If you don't have a proof of purchase? Don’t worry. You can still file, though having receipts or email confirmations definitely helps.

New York is home to 37 Regal Cinema locations including inside Destiny USA in Syracuse.

Bottom line: if you paid Regal’s online fees in New York during that window from 2023 to 2024, it’s worth checking out the settlement site at regalticketfeesettlement.com.

You might get a little something back to cover your next popcorn splurge.

Get our free mobile app