National Restaurant Chain With 14 New York Locations Closing 70
Another chain with 14 New York locations is shutting down restaurant nationwide, continuing the trend of closures sweeping the industry.
It’s been a tough time for the restaurant scene. Several beloved spots have closed their doors one after another in Central New York.
We’ve said goodbye to some of the best BBQ at Smoking Guns Saloon, local cuisine at The Inn Between, and Margaritaville after 10 years inside Destiny USA.
Red Robin Closing Restaurants
Now it's Red Robin. The company is considering closing 70 underperforming locations after losing millions in the last two years, according to a February earnings report.
"While financial results for 2024 fell well below our original expectations, we've made substantial improvements to the guest experience and believe we still have a significant opportunity ahead of us to reach the full potential of our iconic brand," G.J. Hart, Red Robin's President and Chief Executive Officer said.
READ MORE: Major Factory Closure to Leave Hundreds Jobless in New York
Red Robin in New York
There are 14 Red Robin locations in the Empire State, 2 in Central New York.
Amherst
Camillus
Clifton Park
Fayetteville
Greece
Horseheads
Latham
Orchard Park
Poughkeepsie
Rochester
Saratoga Springs
Vestal
Watertown
Webster
READ MORE: Family Legacy Ends After 80 Years of Tradition in Central New York
There's no word on which Red Robin locations will close. The company plans to shut under performing restaurants or those where the lease is expiring. 10 are expected to be closed this year.
Businesses That Have Closed in 2025, So Far
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams