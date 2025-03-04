National Restaurant Chain With 14 New York Locations Closing 70

Another chain with 14 New York locations is shutting down restaurant nationwide, continuing the trend of closures sweeping the industry.

It’s been a tough time for the restaurant scene. Several beloved spots have closed their doors one after another in Central New York.

We’ve said goodbye to some of the best BBQ at Smoking Guns Saloon, local cuisine at The Inn Between, and Margaritaville after 10 years inside Destiny USA.

Red Robin Closing Restaurants

Now it's Red Robin. The company is considering closing 70 underperforming locations after losing millions in the last two years, according to a February earnings report.

"While financial results for 2024 fell well below our original expectations, we've made substantial improvements to the guest experience and believe we still have a significant opportunity ahead of us to reach the full potential of our iconic brand," G.J. Hart, Red Robin's President and Chief Executive Officer said.

Red Robin in New York

There are 14 Red Robin locations in the Empire State, 2 in Central New York.

Amherst

Camillus

Clifton Park

Fayetteville

Greece

Horseheads

Latham

Orchard Park

Poughkeepsie

Rochester

Saratoga Springs

Vestal

Watertown

Webster

There's no word on which Red Robin locations will close. The company plans to shut under performing restaurants or those where the lease is expiring. 10 are expected to be closed this year.

