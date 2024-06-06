Popular Restaurant Chain May Close Over 100 More Restaurants
The problems keep piling up for a popular restaurant chain that may close even more locations.
Nearly 100 Red Lobster restaurants abruptly closed across the country, 10 in New York days before the company filed for bankruptcy with $300 million in debt.
COVID & Shrimp
In 2022, Red Lobster lost $33 million as fewer people were eating out and labor costs skyrocketed. 16 restaurants had to be closed to try and make up for the loss.
In 2023, a good idea turned into even more losses for the chain. The $20 all-you-can-eat shrimp deal that debuted in the summer ended up costing Red Lobster over $11 million in one quarter.
Problems with High Rent
Now the problem is leases. Bankruptcy documents filed this week show over 200 rejected leases from locations that will keep losing money. That's nearly half of the chains 570 restaurants.
Restaurant Business claims 135 more restaurants are at risk of closing, including in Times Square, where rent more than doubled. The lease on the corner of 7th Avenue and 41st Street in the Big Apple increased to $2.2 million, according to the New York Post.
There's no word on the other 130+ locations that may be in trouble.
The company is continuing to negotiate leases and rent with landlords across the country.
10 Red Lobster Restaurants Closed in New York
10 Red Lobster restaurants closed in New York in May. Luckily, the New Hartford location remains open and we'll cross our fingers it'll stay that way.
4010 Maple Road - Amherst
3701 McKinley Parkway - Buffalo
1 Miron Lane - Kingston
295 E. Fairmount Avenue - Lakewood
2255 South Road - Poughkeepsie
655 Jefferson Road - Rochester
999 Central Park Avenue - Scarsdale
2220 Nesconset Highway - Stony Brook
20831 State Route 3 - Watertown, NY
7540 Transit Road - Williamsville
