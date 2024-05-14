Popular Restaurant Chain Abruptly Closes 10 in New York
A popular restaurant chain with 28 locations in New York State has abruptly closed 10 and is considering filing for bankruptcy.
Bankruptcy. It's the word many businesses are facing all across the country. A number of pharmacies including Rite Aid and Walgreens have been the latest to use the B word.
Red Lobster Bankruptcy?
Hold the Cheddar Bay Biscuits! Now it's Red Lobster considering filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to the latest Bloomberg report.
"The company is in talks to divest itself from long-term contracts and renegotiate leases."
Restaurants took a major hit during the COVID-19 pandemic and many have not recovered. In 2022, Red Lobster lost $33 million as fewer people were eating out and labor costs were skyrocketing. 16 restaurants had to be closed to try and make up for the losses.
All You Can Eat Costs Millions
In 2023, a good idea turned into even more losses for the chain. The $20 all-you-can-eat shrimp deal that debuted in the summer ended up costing Red Lobster over $11 million in one quarter.
Red Lobster began in 1968 as one of the first seafood chains in the U.S. Today it's looking to keep the doors open by considering filing bankruptcy.
10 Red Lobster Closings in New York
10 of the 28 Red Lobster restaurants in New York have been temporarily closed according to Redlobster.com.
The good news is the location in New Hartford remains open. Hopefully it stays that way. More closures could be on the horizon as the company considers bankruptcy.
4010 Maple Road - Amherst
3701 McKinley Parkway - Buffalo
1 Miron Lane - Kingston
295 E. Fairmount Avenue - Lakewood
2255 South Road - Poughkeepsie
655 Jefferson Road - Rochester
999 Central Park Avenue - Scarsdale
2220 Nesconset Highway - Stony Brook
20831 State Route 3 - Watertown, NY
7540 Transit Road - Williamsville
