The concert announcements for the New York State Fair this summer keep rolling in.

In the past few weeks, everything from country to rock, and even a 6-time Grammy winner, has been revealed.

The latest act added to the lineup.....The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, a band that blends rock, emo, and alternative music.

"We hope that fans of soft rock, emo, and alternative music are going to jump for joy with the news that The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is coming to The Fair for the first time." said Fair Director Julie LaFave. "Prepare your hearts and voices, because this summer, it's not just any show – it's an anthem revival with The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus!"

Free Fair Concerts

Over 3 dozen national recording acts performed in Chevy Court and Suburban Park in 2024.

The big moment of the summer belonged to country star Megan Moroney, who came close to breaking Lainey Wilson’s record for the biggest crowd in fair history.

47,000 fans packed Suburban Park — making it the second largest concert at the fair.

2025 NYS Fair

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Take a look at the entertainment lineup that's been already announced....so far.

