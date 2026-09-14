Chances are you've driven past a local blood drive this year and thought maybe I'll donate next time. Well, that time might be now.

The American Red Cross is facing a very low blood and platelet supply following severe summer shortages.

READ MORE: Red Cross Facing Funding Shortage After State Fair Changes

That's why the organization is launching a series of promotional perks to entice donors to roll up their sleeves this fall.

Hello Kitty Plush Mascot

Let's face it, we know giving blood can help millions of people, but sometimes we need a little extra push to sign up.

If you're like many and need a little extra incentive to do something, this might be your opportunity. And if you're a regular blood donor, these perks are there for an added bonus.

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Donors who give blood or platelets through September 20th receive an exclusive Red Cross/Hello Kitty plush mascot clip and sticker pack while supplies last.

Something aimed at the younger crowd for sure, but

Gift Cards

If a plush mascot didn't win you over, maybe some spending money will.

For those donating from September 21st to October 18th, the American Red Cross is offering a $15 e-gift card that can be used at a merchant of your choice.

Pickleball Perks

For those that are a little more active, how about some pickleball gear. Blood donors can secure an extra surprise between September 21st and September 30th.

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Eligible donors who mention the word "pickleball" to an on-site staff member or volunteer can score a custom Red Cross pickleball paddle and ball set while supplies last.

Appointments can be scheduled online at RedCrossBlood.org, through the official Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.